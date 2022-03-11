LAPD officer injured in Chinatown motorcycle crash

A Los Angeles Police Department officer on motorcycle was injured in a crash in L.A.’s Chinatown Friday afternoon.

He was taken — awake and responsive — to a local hospital, police at the scene told KTLA.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Alpine and Maine streets.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, LAPD said.

Several witnesses came forward and told police what they saw.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.