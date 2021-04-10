LAPD officer injured in crash during pursuit of carjacking suspect in South L.A.

An LAPD officer was taken to a hospital after a carjacking suspect he was chasing crashed into a police cruiser in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 64th Street and Budlong Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South L.A., according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

Police were in pursuit of the vehicle for only about five minutes before the suspect pulled into a pulled into a cul-de-sac, made a U-turn and slammed into an LAPD car, officials said.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who police say was not injured, was taken into custody. LAPD said a gun was also found in the vehicle.

Video from the scene shows a damaged sedan crashed into a police vehicle.

The officer appeared to be standing on his own and speaking with paramedics before being transported on an ambulance.

Officials did not identify the suspect and no further details were immediately available.