Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized Tuesday after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in East Hollywood.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Police say two officers were riding in a police SUV and responding to an emergency call. They were involved in some type of collision when they entered the intersection, officials said.

In total, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and were able to radio for help before they were transported to the hospital by ambulance. A third person, the driver of one of the other civilian vehicles, was hospitalized as well with moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation and the intersection was closed off to through-traffic.