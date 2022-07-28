An LAPD officer was hurt in a crash on the 110 Freeway on July 28, 2022. (KTLA)

A hit-and-run crash on the Southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles has injured a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer, officials said.

The crash at 8:06 p.m. involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sgt. Pereida of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department clarified that the other vehicle as a 2014 or 2015 white BMW convertible, which was last seen driving south on the 110 Freeway.

The driver and the passenger in the BMW were both men, Pereida added, and the vehicle will have sustained collision damage.

The collision, which was near the interchange with the 105 Freeway, left the officer in unknown condition, and they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to LAPD Officer Hernandez.

A SigAlert was issued for the 110 Freeway near the interchange with the 105, and all traffic was diverted to the 105, the California Highway Patrol said.

It will remain in place “until further notice,” the CHP added.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of traffic that were stopped due to the SigAlert.

