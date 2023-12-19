Two ambulances were called when a Los Angeles Police Department officer was involved in a traffic collision in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Central Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of South Hoover Street and Venice Boulevard.

Two rescue ambulances were requested but the extent of the injuries was unclear, LAPD Officer Moran said.

No details about the crash or how many vehicles were involved were immediately released.

