LAPD officer involved in Pacoima car crash that left at least 2 injured

At least two people were hurt in a Sunday night crash in Pacoima that involved a Los Angeles Police Department officer, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m., and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near the intersection with Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The LAPD confirmed that this crash involved a police officer.

Two patients were taken to local hospitals, though their ages, genders and identities have not been released, Prange said.

No further information was available.