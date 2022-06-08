A Los Angeles police officer was involved in a shooting in Hollywood Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. Highland Avenue, according to police officials.

Details are limited at this time, but the LAPD confirmed that an officer was involved in a shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if any arrests were made.

Police said traffic was slowed on Highland Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Odin Street and on Odin Street to the 101 Freeway. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

