LAPD officer seen on video striking man in Boyle Heights pleads not guilty to assault, says he ‘acted appropriately’

A Los Angeles police officer accused of assault in the beating of a homeless man caught on video in Boyle Heights earlier this year defended his tactics in court Thursday, saying he “acted appropriately.”

Frank Hernandez, 49, who was charged with assault under color of authority this week, pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing downtown. The veteran LAPD officer was caught on video repeatedly punching an unarmed homeless man in the head and body after responding to a trespassing call in the 2400 block of Houston Street on April 27.

The cellphone video appeared to show the man, identified as Richard Castillo, retreating from Hernandez and trying to shield himself as the officer throws more than a dozen punches.

Wearing a beige suit and a black face mask, Hernandez remained silent for most of his hearing Thursday morning while his attorney entered a not guilty plea for him.

