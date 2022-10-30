A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m.

Dispatch received a report of a person who was barricaded inside a home and making criminal threats. The suspect also was linked to an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD said.

At some point while police were at the scene, an officer was stabbed, possibly in the leg.

The severity of the injury was not immediately made clear by law enforcement, but the officer was treated and has already been released from the hospital.

No suspect description was immediately available and the LAPD said the incident was still ongoing.