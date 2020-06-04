2 critically hurt in crash involving LAPD SUV in South L.A.

A multi-vehicle wreck involving a Los Angeles Police Department SUV, a tow truck and at least one other vehicle in L.A.’s Historic South Central district on Wednesday left eight people injured, including an officer and a second person who were in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just west of main Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Two patients were taken to hospitals in critical condition, he said. Another six people suffered injuries described as minor.

One of the critically injured was a police officer, who had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the police vehicle pinned against a tow truck, which was in-turn pressed against a sedan. Another SUV nearby also appeared to have sustained possible damage from the crash.

No further details were available Wednesday night.