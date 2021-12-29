LAPD officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl along with assault suspect at NoHo Burlington store identified

LAPD released bodycam of the shooting that killed an assault suspect an a 14-year-old bystander at the Burlington store in North Hollywood on Dec. 23, 2021.

The Los Angeles police officer who killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old bystander in a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood two days before Christmas was Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., according to multiple sources.

The LAPD has withheld the officer’s name “pending department review processes,” despite having promised to be transparent about the incident and releasing video Monday in which Jones is not only visible but also referred to by his last name by other officers.

Jones could not be reached for comment. His attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

In the video, which included surveillance footage, 911 recordings and video from body cameras worn by Jones and other officers, Jones can be seen pulling a rifle out of the back of his police vehicle and rushing into the Burlington store along with other officers.

