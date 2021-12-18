LAPD officers fatally shoot man in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Historic South-Central Saturday, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd and Wall streets, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Officers arrived to assist with a domestic violence call and they saw the man, who matched the description of the suspect in the domestic violence incident, with a folding knife outside of the apartment building to which police had been called, Aguilar said.

Two officers opened fire, though the number of shots fired is not yet known, according to Aguilar.

The man, who was in his 30s, was struck, and the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, Aguilar added.

“Right now, we aren’t exactly sure what transpired between the suspect and the officers,” Aguilar said. “What we’ll do is we’ll be looking at body-worn video and, of course, interviewing those officers and any witnesses.”

Video of the incident will be released within 45 days, Aguilar stated.