LAPD officers file federal lawsuit in attempt to overturn COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Saturday in an effort to overturn the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News