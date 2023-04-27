A suspect allegedly bit off a portion of an officer’s finger during an arrest at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood on Thursday.

Los Angeles police officers assigned to the Metro Red Line were conducting routine activities when they spotted a male suspect “board the train in possession of narcotic paraphernalia” around 10:15 a.m.

Police approached the suspect and escorted him off the train to investigate. As the suspect was being held, he became violent and began fighting with officers which resulted in a use-of-force incident.

During the incident, the suspect bit off a portion of a sergeant’s finger, said LAPD.

The sergeant was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

He was later arrested on charges of mayhem and resisting an executive order.

“I’m deeply disturbed by this vicious attack,” said LAPD Chief Michael Moore. “Fortunately we have the very best medical professionals doing their best to surgically repair this terrible injury while our people continue their work into the night to protect our transit system.”

“We take this matter extremely seriously and have zero tolerance for violent acts on the Metro System,” said LAPD in a statement. “We continue to work aggressively to address safety on the transit system and have directed our law enforcement partners to increase their visible presence and to actively enforce penal code violations, including enforcement of our drug-free policy.”

To report safety incidents on the Metro System, call 888-950-7233 or 911. Anonymous information can be submitted to the Transit Watch app.