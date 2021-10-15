LAPD officers have already opened fire more this year than all of 2020, data shows

Police tape surrounds a McDonald’s near the busy intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood following a police shooting on July 15, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles police officers have opened fire more times this year than in all of last year or the year before, according to LAPD data tracked by The Times.

With two and a half months left in 2021, LAPD officers have already opened fire 30 times, killing 11 people, data show. All of last year, officers opened fire 27 times, killing seven people. In 2019, they opened fire 26 times, killing 12 people.

The increase — including a cluster of five shootings in the last two weeks — represents a backslide for a department that has seen tremendous progress in reducing police shootings in recent years. The 26 police shootings in 2019, for example, marked a 30-year low for the LAPD, and this year’s figures, while elevated, remain low in relation to those seen in past decades.

The increase also coincides with increased violence in the city generally, with homicides and shootings far outpacing levels seen in past years. As of Sept. 25, homicides this year were up nearly 23% over last year, and nearly 46% over 2019. On Thursday morning, an LAPD police officer was wounded when his car was shot at in South L.A.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.