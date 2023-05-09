A dog suspected of biting a person in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles was shot and killed by L.A. police officers Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of Vermont Avenue and West 70th Street around 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was bit by a dog.

Officers arrived and immediately encountered the dog, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details are limited, but police confirmed that shots were fired and the dog was struck and killed.

It’s unclear whom the dog belonged to or whether or not the owner was present at the time of the shooting. Police also did not specify the extent of the injuries suffered by the person who was bitten.

No further details were made available by police.