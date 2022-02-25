LAPD officers may face more scrutiny for traffic stops

Under proposed new rules, Los Angeles police officers who fail to explain why they escalate mundane stops into criminal investigations will be forced to undergo training and then face increasingly severe punishments.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission is expected to vote on the controversial new policy that would restrict an officer’s ability to conduct pretextual stops, in which police pull over drivers or pedestrians for minor violations and then investigate them for more serious crimes.

If the proposal passes, which is expected, officers would be required to record themselves on their body-worn cameras before or during stops explaining why they suspect a person of committing a more serious crime.

The commission considered a first draft of the proposed policy earlier this month, but held off on voting to allow members of the public to weigh in and to continue discussions about the proposal with officials from the union that represents rank and file officers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.