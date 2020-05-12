LAPD officers opened fire on 26 suspects in 2019, a 30-year low

Los Angeles police officers are seen in an undated file photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Shootings by Los Angeles police officers reached a 30-year low in 2019, with fatal shootings declining for the fourth year in a row, according to a new report on police use of force.

Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire on 26 suspects last year, compared with 115 in 1990.

Of those last year, 21 people were struck and 12 killed, continuing a downward trend in deaths since 21 were fatally shot in 2015.

The number of incidents in which suspects were injured dropped by 4%, the report found, and contact between members of the public and police dogs was at the lowest point in five years.

