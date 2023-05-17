At least one person is in custody and authorities planned to close the southbound side of the 110 Freeway Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired at a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle.

LAPD officials said officers were following a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Around 12:10 p.m., an occupant of the vehicle began firing at the LAPD vehicle on the freeway near Gage Avenue. Officers did not return fire, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody, although the circumstances of the arrest were unclear.

A black sedan is seen parked with its doors open in south Los Angeles following a shooting on the 110 Freeway on May 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Video from Sky5 showed a black sedan stopped on S. Grand Avenue near W. 111th Place, an off-ramp from the 110 Freeway just north of the Harbor Gateway.

The scene was believed to be related to the shooting, but police would not confirm if that was where the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities planned to canvass the 110 Freeway for evidence. It was unclear if any officers or civilians were injured.

Check back for details on this developing story.