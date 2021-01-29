LAPD officers shot man after he allegedly threatened his estranged wife and family, pulled gun on police

The scene where LAPD officers shot a man who they allege had threatened his estranged wife and family near her workplace is seen on Jan. 29, 2020. (Kevin Rector / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police officers on Friday shot a man after he allegedly threatened his estranged wife and her family and then brandished a handgun when confronted by police.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was being treated at a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, police said. No one else was injured.

Details of the shooting, which occurred in a parking lot between a beauty supply store and a Food 4 Less near the Van Nuys Airport, were under investigation, police said.

“What exactly he did with that handgun that led to the officer-involved shooting is part of the investigation,” said Det. Meghan Aguilar, a LAPD spokeswoman. “Detectives here will be looking at body-worn video, and of course interviewing the officer, talking to any witnesses they can locate and identify, and looking for surveillance footage.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Today around 10:40 am LAPD West Valley officers responded to a radio call of an ADW suspect in the 7300 block of Aldea Ave. The officers met with a family member who stated that their daughter is separated from her husband. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2021