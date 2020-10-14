LAPD officers told to be available in case of election-related unrest

The Los Angeles Police Department has informed all its officers that they may need to reschedule any vacations around election day as the agency prepares for possible protests or other unrest.

Law enforcement sources said the department does not have any specific intelligence suggesting problems but that the bulletin was put out to be prepared for any contingencies.

LAPD officers put in for days off typically months in advance, but top LAPD brass has informed officers in a letter that it has designated Nov. 2 to 9 as a “special event,” with modified hours and limited time off for anyone. Election day is Nov. 3.

“We would be foolish not to make sure we had resources available,” said Josh Rubenstein, the department’s communications director. “We want to make sure we have people available. This is not a full mobilization.”

