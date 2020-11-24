LAPD officials decry budget cuts during police commission meeting

During a police commission meeting Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department officials decried budget cuts resulting from landmark reform efforts earlier this year.

The slashed funding was part of reinvestments in L.A. County championed by Black Lives Matter activists and other advocates of criminal justice reform. It was a response to widespread demonstrations following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Chief Michel Moore said LAPD has now laid off more than 200 officers among other major changes to the agency’s core operations. Now some officials are sounding the alarm amid a troubling homicide rate.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 24, 2020.