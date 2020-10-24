LAPD opens fire on woman suspected of robbery in downtown Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed officers opened fire on a woman suspected of robbery in downtown L.A. Friday.

The woman was not shot or wounded and neither were any officers following the shooting, LAPD said. It’s unclear how many officers were involved or how many shots were fired.

Officers were responding to a reported robbery near East 11th Street and South Main Street when the shooting occurred, according to LAPD. Officer Melissa Podany said police had been struggling to take the woman into custody after responding to the location around 2:30 p.m.

It is not clear how she was identified as a robbery suspect. Police did not provide any other details about what led to shots being fired or why officers decided to use potentially lethal force.

Security guards with the city’s Business Improvement District pointed the woman out to the responding LAPD officers, police said.

The security personnel are contracted from a private security company and are described on a city website as “additional eyes and ears for local law enforcement.”

Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken into custody. No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

LAPD warned of heavy police presence and traffic delays in the area, which are expected to last several hours. Authorities have told drivers to avoid the area if possible.