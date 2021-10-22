LAPD patrol car rammed by assailant, officer trapped inside in Wilmington

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was trapped inside their car after the vehicle was rammed by another car in Wilmington Friday afternoon, police said.

The officer put out a call for help at 5:49 p.m. after their patrol car was struck by the other vehicle at Pacific Coast Highway and Alameda Street, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to free the officer, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cervantes said. Their condition is unknown.

The driver who struck the LAPD vehicle fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, Cervantes added.

No further details were available.