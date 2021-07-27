LAPD: Person shot by officers in Pico-Union neighborhood was armed with knife

An investigation is underway after officers opened fire on a person they say was armed with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night.
Police responded to the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Union Avenue to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 8:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department posted on Twitter.
Arriving officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a knife, and a shooting occurred, LAPD stated.
No further details about the shooting were immediately released.
The unidentified person was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
A knife was located at the scene, according to the Police Department.