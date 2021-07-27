LAPD: Person shot by officers in Pico-Union neighborhood was armed with knife

An investigation is underway after officers opened fire on a person they say was armed with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night.

Police responded to the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Union Avenue to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 8:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department posted on Twitter.

Arriving officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a knife, and a shooting occurred, LAPD stated.

No further details about the shooting were immediately released.

The unidentified person was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A knife was located at the scene, according to the Police Department.

LAPD News: On 7/26 around 8:45pm ofcrs responded to a call of an ADW susp w/ a knife near Pico & Union. Ofcrs arrived & encountered the susp & an OIS occurred. Susp was struck, taken to the hospital & is in stable condition. Knife is at scene. No ofcrs injured. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 27, 2021