LAPD program diverting 911 suicide calls to counselors expands to 24 hours

A man holds a camera outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in this undated photo. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

A pilot program to divert 911 calls from people experiencing suicidal thoughts to certified mental health providers instead of Los Angeles police officers is being expanded into a 24-hour operation.

The amended contract, approved by the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday, increases the LAPD’s one-year pilot with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services from an eight-hour per day operation to an around-the-clock service.

The expansion increases the cost of the program from $378,522 to $838,522.

The initial contract went into effect in February, one of several programs touted by police and city officials as reducing the city’s reliance on armed police officers in situations where those requesting help would be better served by mental health or other trained professionals.

