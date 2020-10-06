LAPD promises to improve process for accepting donations after inspector general finds flaws

Los Angeles police officials on Tuesday promised improvements to the LAPD’s process for accepting donations from outside organizations and foundations — which they did to the tune of nearly $10 million last year — after two audits identified issues with documenting and tracking such gifts.

The findings of both reviews were presented to the Police Commission during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The first, conducted by LAPD Inspector General Mark Smith and his staff, found the L.A. Police Department‘s overall process for accepting gifts was “generally well designed,” but that there also were “areas of inconsistency and confusion.”

When outside money came into the department, it wasn’t always clear whether or how it had been solicited by department officials. At times, other basic information — such as who was cutting the checks — wasn’t known or tracked. Some private foundations promised donors special access to LAPD commanders.

