Man taken into custody after leading LAPD on pursuit in Exposition Park

A man was taken into custody Monday evening after leading police on a pursuit in the Exposition Park area of South Los Angeles.

Sky5 was above the scene around 6:50 p.m. as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department deployed a spike strip in front of the white pickup truck.

Shortly after, the driver stopped near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street, just south of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. He was leaning from the front window, holding and drinking from what appeared to be a beverage bottle, as at least four police units pulled up behind him.

A few moments later, the driver lit up a cigarette and started smoking as officers drew their weapons.

Just before 7 p.m., the driver opened his door and sat for a few minutes. But then he started driving again with the door open, with the spike strip still lodged in the vehicle’s tire.

He then stopped and pulled over after driving through the intersection.

The driver then appeared to throw his keys out.

After sitting with the door open for a few more minutes, the man stood up, closed the driver door and eventually put his arms up, surrendering.

He was taken into custody at 7:05 p.m.