Driver in custody after leading LAPD on pursuit in South L.A.

A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Sky5 was above the scene at 11:10 p.m., as the vehicle moved at a slow speed with at least three LAPD patrol vehicles close behind.

Police successfully laid out at least one spike strip and were attempting another when the vehicle came to standstill near 54th Street and Gramercy Place.

The driver remained in the vehicle for a few minutes before opening the car door and stepping out with his hands up. He took a few steps backwards, away from police, but then got on his knees and surrendered.

The man was taken into custody shortly after.

No further details were immediately available.