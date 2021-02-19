Authorities pursuing stolen van through Alhambra into Los Angeles areas

Authorities were pursuing a driver in a stolen white van in the Alhambra and downtown Los Angeles area on Friday morning.

The pursuit began at 9:12 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Fremont in Alhambra, the Alhambra Police Department reported. As of 9:50 a.m., the van was on the 101 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area.

A man and a woman were inside the van, Alhambra police said, but it’s unclear who was behind the wheel.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the pursuit driver traveling at high rates of speed on surface streets and freeways, and was also going straight through traffic lights without stopping. The driver was also unsafely weaving in and out of traffic.

At about 10:10 a.m., the driver stopped the van in a residential area of El Sereno near Sheffield Avenue and Norwich Avenue. The driver took something out of the van and placed it on a nearby lawn. Moments later, units from the Alhambra Police Department attempted to box the van in, but the driver fled again and returned back to the Alhambra area.

At about 10:24 a.m., a black car appeared to block an intersection where the stolen van was approaching. The van passed the black car, which then made a u-turn and then sped up alongside the van. It’s unclear who the black car was being driven by.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were assisting with the pursuit, but later backed off.

Check back for updates on this developing story.