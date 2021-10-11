Suspects wanted in City Terrace carjacking, shooting taken into custody after pursuit through L.A. area

Two people wanted in connection with a carjacking and shooting in City Terrace were taken into custody Monday night after a pursuit in the Los Angeles area, officials said.

The chase began around 9 p.m. with the driver fleeing from Los Angeles police on surface streets and freeways in the Los Angeles area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white Toyota driving at high rates of speed and running several red lights. At one point, LAPD officers moved into tracking mode, but then began the pursuit again.

The pursuit made its way near Dodger Stadium, into East Los Angeles and onto the northbound 110 Freeway before coming to an end in the El Sereno area around 9:45 p.m.

The driver pulled the car over and both he and his passenger surrendered to police.

The City Terrace shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of Miller Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. Police said a victim was going to park his car when two Hispanic men approached and pointed a gun at him.

The victim was able to run to his home, but as he fled the suspects opened fire and shot the victim five times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim is in stable condition.

After that shooting, sheriff’s officials said the suspects assaulted another victim and stole the white Toyota in City Terrace.

Check back for updates on this developing story.