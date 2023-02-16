An innocent driver was killed when two suspects fleeing police ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in Northridge early Thursday, authorities said.

The chase began around 12:30 a.m. near White Oak Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard where officers attempted to stop a Toyota RAV4 carrying two men who were wanted for an armed robbery in another part of the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver sped away and, after a brief chase, ran a red light at Roscoe and Lindley Avenue, police said. The RAV4 slammed into the side of a dark green Honda Civic, killing the driver.

Police said the innocent victim is a 19-year-old man. His name was not immediately released.

After the crash, both suspects in the RAV4 ran away from the scene, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and took the driver into custody, but the other suspect got away.

At a news briefing Thursday morning, LAPD tried to explain why officers initiated the pursuit.

“Part of our job is to try to apprehend (suspects) and make communities safer, and this is part of that,” Lt. Letisia Ruiz said. “We do try to balance the risk versus the gain. In this instance it is unfortunate that suspects failed to … essentially … stop.”

The driver of the RAV4 will likely be booked on a murder charge, police said.

Police said they found a loaded rifle in the SUV.