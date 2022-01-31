LAPD ramps up security leading up to Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is increasing patrols around the city to meet public safety needs for Super Bowl activities at NFL venues and other locations, with hundreds of additional officers in uniform.

“These added staffing resources will ensure our community remains safe while deterring any celebratory unruly conduct or other disruptions,” LAPD said in a news release late last week.

Beginning today, you will see increased footbeats and high visibility patrols in and around the LA Convention Center and @CryptoComArena.



Enjoy today’s AFC/NFC Championship games and upcoming Super Bowl in a safe manner.



LAPD Officers will be working 24/7 to help keep you safe. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 30, 2022

While LAPD experienced staffing shortages earlier this month because of the COVID-19 surge, the department said the vast majority of officers who were quarantining have returned and case numbers have dropped significantly.

“We currently have ample personnel to address public safety needs through the NFL conference final, NFL week and Super Bowl LVI,” LAPD assured residents. “Staffing plans have been implemented to ensure a strong highly visible presence not only at NFL venues, but throughout other locations within the city.”

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 31, 2022.