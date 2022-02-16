Police release photos of man wanted in connection with assaulting 2 women in West Hollywood area

Police on Wednesday released photos of a man believed to have assaulted two women in the West Hollywood area.

Photos of a man wanted in connection with assaulting two women is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Feb. 16, 2022.

The first incident occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday as the victim was walking along the 800 block of North Vista Street in the Fairfax District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assailant allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled her toward a nearby garage.

“The suspect made threats and demands that caused the female to fear bodily harm,” police said in a community alert.

The victim was able to break free from the man’s grasp and ran for help.

The man fled from the area and was soon seen in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood.

“While in this area, the suspect was reported to have committed a similar assault with an additional adult female,” authorities said without elaborating.

The second incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is described as being between 30 and 35 years old, weighs about 140 to 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

The photos released Wednesday show him wearing a striped shirt, light-colored pants, sandals and a cap that says “USA” on it. He was carrying a bag when the photos were captured.

Police said the assailant may be a transient.

Anyone who can identify the man or has seen him is asked to call LAPD’s special assault detectives at 213-473-0447.