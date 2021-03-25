LAPD release video in search for hit-and-run driver who struck 11-year-old boy running for ice cream truck

Authorities released surveillance video Thursday as they search for the driver who struck and severely injured an 11-year-old as the boy ran across the street to catch up with an ice cream truck in Los Angeles’ Historic South-Central neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday along East 42nd Street just east of McKinley Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Surveillance video released by police shows the boy running along a sidewalk, chasing a passing ice cream truck. The child then stops and checks both directions of traffic before he crosses the street. As he was running across the street, an SUV struck him.

Officials said the driver immediately stopped, got out of his SUV, and checked on the child. But moments later, the driver re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself, police said.

The boy, identified by family members as Frank Portillo, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, officials said. His family told KTLA that Portillo is in stable condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray or beige 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing the California license plate No. 6SEZ288. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen to LAPD’s Rampart Division on Sunday.

Los Angeles city officials are offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run incident can contact Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713, or the division’s watch commander at 213-833-3746.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.