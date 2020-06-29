LAPD releases body camera footage of police shooting that left man dead after armed Harbor Gateway standoff

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released body camera footage showing the standoff that ended with officers shooting and killing a man who they say was armed and was trying to kill his sister in Harbor Gateway last month.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of 123rd Street around 1 p.m. May 14 after a woman called 911 saying that a man was trying to kill her neighbor’s daughter. While on their way, officers received reports that shots were fired at the location.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Ysaac, was holed up inside the home with his sister and was refusing to let her leave, LAPD said.

Anthony Ysaac is seen in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video shows an arriving officer speaking with a distressed woman, who points him to a home and says that she was shot at.

Police said Ysaac had fired at a door inside the house and was armed with a revolver.

“I want my daughter,” the woman tearfully yells.

An officer called Ysaac on the phone and tried to convince him to leave the house.

“Anthony, you gonna come out?” the officer is heard saying. “This is the police. We’re just trying to help you. We don’t want you to get hurt.”

A man is heard saying he will comply, but then the sister tells the officer that Ysaac is not coming out.

After a while, officers are warned by an LAPD air unit circling overheard that a man is coming out and that he’s got a gun and a female with him, video shows.

“He’s got a gun,” one officer yells as she and others taking cover behind a wall in the driveway point their firearms towards the house.

“I see him. Drop it,” another officer yells as gunshots quickly ring out.

The man, who appeared to be holding something in his hand, is struck and he falls to the ground before officers approach and handcuff him as he lay motionless.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this photo of a firearm they say Anthony Ysaac was holding when he was shot by officers.

One of the officers alerts the rest about a firearm on the ground next to Ysaac. LAPD described it as a loaded 44 caliber revolver.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Ysaac dead. No officers were hurt during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the Board of Police Commissioners, the Office of the Inspector General and L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation to determine if the force used by the officer violated any laws, officials said.