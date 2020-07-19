LAPD releases bodycam video of officers’ violent encounter with man on wheelchair during downtown L.A. protest

LAPD on Sunday released body camera video of a July 14 encounter between officers and protesters in downtown Los Angeles, days after footage that showed officers pushing a man on a wheelchair drew widespread criticism on social media.

The clash happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bodycam video shows a protester yelling “don’t touch him” as two officers surrounded a man on a wheelchair, later identified by LAPD as 34-year-old Joshua Wilson.

It’s unclear what led to the confrontation between Wilson and an officer that stood in front of him, but footage shows tensions escalated when the man hit the officer in the face.

Officers then tried to restrain Wilson as surrounding protesters apparently tried to protect the man. Moments later, Wilson is seen on the ground as more officers try to detain him.

LAPD said later, officers at the police station found a loaded firearm in a backpack that had been on Wilson’ wheelchair. Authorities booked him on suspicion of possessing a weapon as a former convict, police said.

Wilson posted $35,000 bail and was released Thursday.

A use-of-force investigation is underway, the Police Department said.

during a peaceful protest in LA this week the LAPD knocked a disabled man out of his wheelchair, and then they broke it. there is absolutely no excuse for this – it’s disgusting.

who exactly are they protecting & serving???

DEFUND THE POLICE @MayorOfLA @GavinNewsom @KTLAnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/XYyAS5PmAd — AK (@allykerans) July 16, 2020