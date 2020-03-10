LAPD releases photo in ongoing search for killer in Pico-Union shooting

A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union district is seen in a Jan. 6, 2020, surveillance image released March 9, 2020, by the L.A. Police Department.

Homicide detectives released a suspect photo Monday in hopes of generating leads as they continue their search for a killer who gunned down another man in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union district earlier this year.

Eric Ernesto Perez, 48, died in the attack, which took place about 7:30 p.m. along Alvardo Street at Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner. No city of residence for Perez was listed in coroner’s records.

A report of a “victim down” led officers to discover Perez lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives learned the two men were walking when the killer passed Perez on the sidewalk, police said. The suspect stopped, turned around and shouted at Perez, who turned around to face him.

“Both victim and suspect walked toward each other, at which time the suspect produced a handgun from his waistband,” LAPD said in a written statement. “The suspect fired one shot, striking the victim in the chest. The suspect fled on foot, southbound on Alvarado Street to eastbound Olympic Boulevard.”

Perez died from his wounds at the scene, officials said.

An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators on Monday distributed a photo of a man they are seeking as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Police described him as an “older” white or Latino man with long, gray hair in a ponytail. He wore eyeglasses, a gray sweatshirt, a black button-down shirt, light-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles police respond to investigate a deadly shooting in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

