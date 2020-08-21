Photos show passenger in Vermont Square hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured, LAPD says

LAPD released this photo on Aug. 21, 2020, in the investigation into a hit-and-run crash in the South L.A. neighborhood of Vermont Square. The woman pictured was described by police as a passenger in the vehicle that struck a man named James Stokes, leaving him in critical condition while fleeing the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department released images Friday showing a woman believed to be the passenger in a vehicle that struck and critically injured a man in Vermont Square.

Around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 14, James Stokes was crossing southbound on West Vernon Avenue at South Harvard Boulevard when a black Honda Civic traveling at a high speed struck him, according to police. The driver fled eastbound on Vernon without stopping to help Stokes, police said.

Stokes was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

According to LAPD, the newly released photos were taken by a witness to the crash who reported following the vehicle and confronting its occupants.

Police said the woman in the photos got out of the front passenger seat of the Honda holding an open bottle of alcohol when the witness confronted her and the driver near Normandie Avenue.

The witness tried to get the driver to return to the scene, according to police.

“The female passenger told the witness they were going to return to the scene of the collision but then reentered the suspect’s vehicle and fled,” LAPD said in a news release.

Police described the Honda Civic as having damage to the front windshield and hood, with a partial license plate that ends in “394.”

Those with tips leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect can receive a $25,000 reward in accordance with a city policy for hit-and-run collisions.

Those with information can call South Traffic Division Detective Moreno at 213-822-6005 or 323-421-2500 or email him at 32013@lapd.online. LAPD can also be contacted at 323-421-2577, and during non-business hours, calls can be made to 877-527-3247. The case number is DR2012-18545.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.