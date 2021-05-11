LAPD releases surveillance images of car sought in fatal East Hollywood hit-and-run

Officials on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a car sought in an East Hollywood hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian over the weekend.

The collision happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday, when a black sedan traveling east on Melrose Avenue struck a man at Edgemont Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The force of the collision threw the pedestrian into a parked vehicle.

The sedan fled the scene eastbound on Melrose, then made a right turn onto Vermont Avenue, the driver not stopping to render aid to the victim.

Paramedics responded to the scene and tried to save the man’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries. Officials have not identified the man, only describing him as being in his 30s.

The vehicle that struck him had tinted windows and could have been either a two or four-door sedan, officials said.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD officials said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Detective C. DeHesa at 213-833-3713 or e-mail him at 31161@lapd.online. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.