Liovahnii Luna, 35, of L.A. was fatally shot by police on Sept. 11, 2022 in Westlake (LAPD)

Patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division shot and killed a 35-year-old man after witnessing a shooting in progress in Westlake.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11, at around 3:30 a.m.

Security video released by LAPD shows the suspect, identified as Liovahnii Luna of Los Angeles, shoot at another man and running away.

Liovahnni Luna, 35, of L.A., running in the crosswalk while armed with a handgun, shortly before police shot and killed him. (LAPD)

While stopped at a red light on Rampart Boulevard, north of 6th Street, the officers heard the gunfire and saw the armed suspect running toward their location, according to a department news release.

Both officers exited their vehicle and ordered Luna to stop. When the 35-year-old failed to comply, police shot at him, but he continued to run. While crossing the street, Luna dropped his handgun and attempted to pick it up.

As he tried to retrieve his 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun, Luna was struck by officer gunfire and collapsed onto the sidewalk.

According to authorities, an officer performed medical treatment on Luna, until paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was released about the person that Luna shot at.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.