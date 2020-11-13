LAPD releases video of suspect sought in deadly Westlake shooting

Surveillance footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department Friday shows a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood earlier this year.

Homicide detectives continue to search for the man, who police believe killed 48-year-old Erik Perez as he walked through the 900 block of South Alvarado Street on Jan. 6.

This still from surveillance video released by LAPD on Nov. 13, 2020, shows a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Westlake on Jan. 6, 2020.

Perez was on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when officers responded around 7:30 p.m., according to LAPD. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooter was walking southbound along the east sidewalk of Alvarado when he stopped, turned around and shouted at Perez, according to LAPD. It’s not clear what was said but Perez then turned and faced the suspect.

Both men then walked toward each other, and the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, police said. The suspect then fired a single shot, wounding Perez in the chest before fleeing southbound on Alvarado to eastbound Olympic Boulevard.

LAPD has described the suspected killer as an older male Hispanic man with black hair and a goatee. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a black jacket with white stripes, a gray work shirt, light blue jeans and brown boots.

Another suspect in the fatal shooting has been cleared of any wrongdoing, police said.

No other details including a suspected motive have been released by police.

Anyone with information can call Detective Bradley Golden at 323-342-8960. Calls during non-business hours and on weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org. They can also visit lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” or download the “P3 Tips” mobile app and select L.A. Crime Stoppers as the local program.