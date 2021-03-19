LAPD reports 2 more police shootings for a total of 5 this week

Authorities respond to investigate a police shooting in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on March 19, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles police officers were involved in another two shootings Friday, raising the number of police shootings in the department this week to five.

A man armed with a hammer and ax was wounded in the first, which occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the Westlake district, the L.A. Police Department said in a tweet.

Officers began pursuing the man on foot in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Bonnie Brae after a woman reported being concerned about him. They followed him for several blocks, shouting commands in an effort to detain him, police said.

After attempting to use less-lethal means to take the man into custody, at least one officer opened fire on Bonnie Brae, between Sixth Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

Officials did not provide further detail on what prompted the use of lethal force.

The man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment Friday night, authorities said.

A hammer and what police described as a small hatchet were recovered at the scene.

Few details were immediately released on Friday’s second incident, reported by LAPD just after 7 p.m. in El Sereno, near Chester Street and Bullard Ave.

In both shootings, it wasn’t immediately clear who was struck, if anyone. Any incident in which an officer discharges their weapon is investigating as an officer-involved shooting.

In one of the other police shootings this week, also in El Sereno, an off-duty lieutenant fired his handgun at a moving car after allegedly seeing its occupants carry out a drive-by shooting. One man was wounded in the drive-by shooting, but it was unclear if the lieutenant’s bullets struck anyone, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD’s other two shootings this week both occurred on Tuesday.

During a barricade situation at a University Park home where a man allegedly had been firing a rifle into the air, the suspect was shot and killed and a SWAT officer was shot in the face. The officer in that shooting is expected to survive.

And later Tuesday, officers wounded a man who had allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. Officials had said the suspect was in serious condition.

Authorities remained at the scenes of Friday’s shootings, and more information was expected to be released.

