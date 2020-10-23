LAPD reports show the vast majority of George Floyd protests were peaceful

Demonstrators drop to their knees during a march in downtown L.A. in August as they protested police killings around the country.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Field reports from Los Angeles police commanders at protests across the city this summer indicate that between 6% and 7% resulted in violence, destruction or serious uses of force by police, according to the LAPD.

The vast majority of events during the period reviewed — May 25 to July 31 — were peaceful.

That is one finding that will be reflected in a forthcoming “after-action report” by the LAPD on its handling of the summer gatherings, officials said.

“The majority of our protests and demonstrations have been peaceful,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said after first mentioning the findings during a Tuesday meeting of the Police Commission.

