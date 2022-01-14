LAPD unable to find reportedly armed man at Sherman Oaks Ralphs

The Los Angeles Police Department searched for at least one man who was reportedly armed at a Ralphs grocery store in Sherman Oaks Friday afternoon, but the suspect was not located.

The armed man was reported about 2 p.m. at the store in the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard, near the intersection with Hazeltine Avenue, according to Officer Drake Madison.

Police cordoned off the exits from the store and the attached parking garage, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

Police said they were looking for an adult man with tattoos on his face, and a woman has already been detained.

The search lasted for several hours, but shortly before 5 p.m., efforts were halted, according to the LAPD.