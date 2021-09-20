LAPD responds to vandalism report at home of activist leading effort to recall L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin speaks during an event in Playa Del Rey on June 17. Bonin is the subject of a recall.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Police are looking into an incident in which someone shattered a glass front door at the home of an activist leading the effort to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.

Officers responded last week to the Venice home of Katrina Schmitt, one of two people spearheading the signature-gathering drive against Bonin, who represents coastal neighborhoods. Schmitt said she was inside her condominium around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when her glass door was smashed.

The incident took place nearly a week after Bonin’s anti-recall committee released a campaign video that featured a document showing Schmitt’s name and home address. Days later, the committee — which uses the Twitter handle “Stop The Right-Wing Recalls” — sent a tweet that also highlighted the document, which showed the name and home addresses of Schmitt and another recall proponent, Nico Ruderman.

Schmitt called the anti-recall campaign’s posting of home addresses “intentionally reckless.” She also said she and Ruderman are Democrats who voted against the recall targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

