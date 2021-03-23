LAPD reviewing cluster of 5 police shootings this week that left 2 dead

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing an unusual cluster of five separate police shootings that left two men dead, three wounded and a SWAT officer shot in the chest and face last week.

The shootings more than doubled the number of incidents in which LAPD officers have opened fire this year, to nine, and raised concerns about the trajectory of deadly police force after two years in a row in which police shootings hit 30-year lows.

During a Police Commission meeting Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the cluster “striking” but said the incidents were not related and that each shooting would be investigated and assessed individually, including for any potential wrongdoing or policy violations by officers.

“Each of these instances will be judged individually on their own merit,” Moore said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.