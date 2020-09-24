LAPD says it hasn’t found body-camera video of police projectile that allegedly injured woman’s jaw during BLM protest

LAPD officers keep watch beneath graffiti reading ‘Black Lives Matters’ during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into a woman’s claim that her jaw was fractured by a police projectile during summer protests has so far turned up zero police video of the shooting — possibly because many of the officers at the scene weren’t wearing cameras, LAPD officials said Wednesday.

“There are limited body worn videos for this incident due to officers and detectives responding from assignments that do not issue body worn cameras,” the LAPD said in a video released online Wednesday.

Instead, police released footage that they said was from the general time and area where the injury was suffered by Abigail Rodas — one of several named plaintiffs in a sprawling class-action lawsuit over the LAPD’s protest tactics.

The video they released shows officers complaining of rocks, bottles and other projectiles being lobbed at them near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Edinburgh Avenue. At one point, an officer tells a supervisor that his ankle has been injured. At another point, the footage is slowed down show what appear to be water bottles being lobbed in the direction of police.

