Investigators found that the threat of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles that garnered attention on social media was not credible, police said Thursday.

“On June 7, 2022 LAPD was alerted on a possible mass shooting threat towards the DTLA area. Upon investigation, there was no credible threat and no crime occurred,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eisenman told KTLA.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that LAPD traced the rumors to a person with mental health issues and no arrests have been made.

Rumors of a potential shooting, which was purportedly set to happen on Thursday, began spreading on social media, with Twitter users warning residents against going to the downtown L.A. area.

It’s unclear where the threat originated, but some of the tweets circulating online included screenshots of messages from a person claiming they work at a suicide prevention hotline and that they got a call from someone threatening a shooting in the downtown area.

Police have not provided further details, but said they will be releasing additional information later Thursday.

LAPD and other law enforcement agencies in the area were already on high alert because of the Summit of the Americas event attended by President Joe Biden. Officers from different agencies were escorting leaders from different nations in motorcades through Los Angeles streets and freeways.