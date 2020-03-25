LAPD says officers won’t cite people for exercising outdoors or driving amid virus restrictions

On March 23, 2020, amid mass closures over the COVID-19 outbreak, LAPD officers patrol a near-empty Venice boardwalk. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Department said its officers are not stopping people for violating the city’s strict Safe at Home restrictions.

“We’ve heard the rumors, so let’s put an end to them. No, the LAPD is not stopping or ticketing people for exercising outdoors. Spreading false rumors during this time does no good,” tweeted the department.

Asst. Chief Horace Frank said the department is not conducting driving under influence checkpoints or towing or impounding cars.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has expressed frustration and outrage that some nonessential businesses remain open despite coronavirus restrictions.

